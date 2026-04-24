Early Riser-Single mom and children need home...

Good morning brethren. My name is Grace. Prior to May 19, 2020, I was an IV heroin drug addict. On May 19, 2020 in the morning sitting in the back of a DEA SUV awaiting transport to jail, I personally came into the presence of GLORY HIMSELF. This was the day I fully surrendered and literally quit me and told Jesus to do me instead. Since then I found that I traded one addiction for another as I am now completely addicted to Jesus Christ and His Word and His Ways... I have been in my bible non stop either reading or listening to scripture in my ear ( when unable to sit and read) for the last 6 years. I have come to learn that the Lord uses me in ministry by way of loving like Christ, serving others and well... I talk too much and since Jesus is my addiction, He is all I talk about.

As of 2 years ago I moved to Tulsa to go through rehab and live in a sober living. I very recently moved back to be closer to my kids whom were staying with family while I was in Tulsa. My daughter is currently still with family as I am still homeless. I am attending online classes to be a christian counselor while staying at a friend's elderly mom's and helping around the house. My son recently had to move back in with me so now we are both homeless as I am for the time being sleeping on the couch and my son on a air mattress on the floor.

Due to the heavy consumption of alcohol by my friend's mom, this situation is not panning out well. I really do not care to utilize sites like these as I believe they ought only be used for emergency purposes.





PLEASE PLEASE UNDERSTAND... THIS IS AN EMERGENCY!





Do to drunken rage and such, my son has not been able to sleep well for school nor have I. I have land I can place a camper on for my son and I to stay in and it is still close enough to help my friend's mom until my friend can get back to do such herself. We just cannot reside under the same roof. I am begging for this help while we are still inside however, I don't know how much longer until we will be sleeping and eating and everything outside of my car.





Thank you so much... God bless