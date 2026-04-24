Double Blow for the Stahl Family

Dear friends, family, and community,

We are reaching out to ask for your urgent help for Darius and April. This hardworking couple has been hit with back-to-back medical crises, and they desperately need our support to stay afloat.

Just a few months ago, April suffered a severe concussion while at work. The injury has been incredibly challenging, leaving her with ongoing symptoms that have prevented her from returning to work ever since.

While the family was still reeling from the loss of Apirl’s income and navigating her recovery, disaster struck again. Darius was involved in a freak accident at work, falling off a scaffolding structure. He suffered broken ribs and severe bruising. He is in significant pain and will be completely laid up and unable to work for the foreseeable future.

With both Darius and April unexpectedly out of work due to injuries, their household income has completely stopped. Meanwhile, the everyday cost of living, rent/mortgage, groceries, and medical bills continue to pile up.

Anyone who knows Darius and April knows they are the first to help others. Now, they need us to lift them up.

Your donations will go directly toward:

• Basic Living Expenses: Keeping a roof over their heads and food on the table.Medical Costs: Medication, therapy, and expenses not covered by insurance.Peace of Mind: Allowing them both to focus on healing without the crushing stress of financial ruin.Even a small donation makes a massive difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this page with your network.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and generosity.



