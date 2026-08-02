Donna Schwarz Medical Expenses

In November 2025, Donna Schwarz was diagnosed with severe Graves' disease, an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to produce dangerously high levels of hormones. Earlier this year she underwent thyroidectomy surgery.

At the same time, Donna began facing a second and unrelated medical crisis. She developed heart arrhythmias and unexplained blood clots. Despite extensive testing, doctors have not yet determined the underlying cause of the clotting disorder.

Donna has been hospitalized twice because of blood clots, including one emergency that required a life flight to Fargo for specialized care. Tragically, one of the clots cut off circulation to her foot and the damage was irreversible. Donna is scheduled to undergo a below-the-knee amputation in September.

Following her amputation, Donna will face months of rehabilitation, physical therapy, and the challenge of adapting to life with a prosthetic limb. She has also been referred to the Mayo Clinic, where specialists hope to identify the cause of her unexplained blood clotting disorder and develop a plan to prevent future complications.

The financial impact on Donna and her family has been overwhelming. She was forced to close the daycare she lovingly operated, eliminating a significant source of income. Her husband has also missed a considerable amount of work while caring for Donna, traveling to appointments, and supporting her through multiple hospitalizations and treatments.

The medical expenses continue to grow with hospital stays, surgeries, travel for specialized care, rehabilitation, future prosthetic costs, and ongoing medical treatment. As Donna continues this difficult journey, we are asking for your support to help relieve the financial burden so she and her family can focus on healing and the road ahead.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing Donna's story with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and generosity provide hope and strength during an incredibly challenging time.

Thank you for standing with Donna and her family. Your kindness and support will help them face the months ahead with hope as they continue searching for answers and working toward recovery.



