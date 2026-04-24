Documentary on the Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Through the perseverance of a grass-roots community engaged primarily on X to solve the mystery of Charlie Kirk's murder, this documentary seeks to martial their efforts and get to the bottom of what happened to Mr. Kirk on 9/10.





This documentary's goals are lofty. It's aims are to land on the scrolling pages of Netflix, deliver a true crime series that both entertains and informs. But it's primary mission if for the American people who want answers to what happened that day.





Many people attached the official investigation have reached out with more coming out everyday. The truth is coming, but we need your help to make it so — to right the wrongs done against us and our country.