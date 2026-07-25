Disher for Assembly

Hi, I’m Jeff Disher. I’m a Christian, a family man, a local business owner, and a conservationist who believes in hard work, personal responsibility, and protecting the values that make Wisconsin strong. For over twenty years, I’ve owned and operated Disher Electric right here in Stevens Point. I know exactly what it takes to create jobs, meet a payroll, manage a budget, and build real opportunities for our community. I’m ready to bring that hard-working, common-sense approach to Madison.