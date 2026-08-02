Disabled Veteran Needs Help to get to Work

Disabled Veteran Husband needs help getting a vehicle so he can work.

Hello, everyone. My name is Elizabeth. Yes, you read that correctly. My husband, John, is a United States Army Veteran. He's been thru a lot. Not only has the Army taken it's toll, but he has had many other life-threatening things happen to him over the years. He is legally disabled, but still works 60 hours a week in the hot Florida sun.

He is my walking miracle. ❤️🤍💙

I want to do everything in my power to help the man I love that I cannot imagine living without. So, I'm reaching out to my fellow humans for some help.

My husband's body and our only vehicle are falling apart. Without a vehicle, we can't work. If we can't work, we can't afford treatment. We can't afford a vehicle because of treatment costs. Because of our home location and the requirement to travel for work, we cannot live without a vehicle. My husband's hospital bills are well over 700k, but I'm not asking for that. We just need a decent vehicle to tote us back and forth to work.

My husband, John, has been shot, stabbed, and jabbed while in the Army, fighting for our freedom. 🥾🪖 He survived testicular cancer at 22 years old, which he needs testosterone shots for that we cannot afford. He's also had gallbladder cancer, skin cancer and stomach cancer removed from his body. He broke his spine in a work related accident years ago, from which the doctors told him he would never walk again. He refused their surgery and 6 weeks later was walking again.

Though the cancers has been removed and he walks without help, My husband is in constant pain. He refuses to take pain killers because they cause even more trouble in the body. He refuses to retire, as it is still too early and it would not be feasible. We do not have health insurance. The company that we work overtime for in the hot Florida sun 10 hours a day doesn't offer health insurance.

My husband refuses treatment from the VA as he has tried before. When John was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer, the doctor gave him 8 months to live. The VA couldn't get him an oncologist appointment for 13 months, well after his projected death.

(Here's the miracle) John told his doctor that the VA was going to let him die, he couldn't afford the surgery because he didn't have insurance, and that he was just going to leave it up to God. The doctor did not Believe.

Early the next morning, John got a call from the doctor telling him to come to the hospital, immediately, and prepare for surgery. The doctor had explained to John that he had a dream that night. The doctor dreamed that God told him that he was going to do the surgery. That God told him he Had to. So, when the doctor woke up he crunched the numbers and called the anesthesiologist. The doctor and the anesthesiologist had figured out a way to pay for John's surgery, themselves.

A miracle!

Today I'm hoping not for a miracle, but I'm asking for help.

Please, if anyone can sacrifice a few dollars to help with the cost of a vehicle, than we can keep working to pay those hospital bills.

We don't need a Rolls-Royce. We just need a vehicle that rolls.

Thank you. 🪖🥾

Elizabeth