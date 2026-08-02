🐾 Help Dino Fight Epilepsy 🖤🐾





Meet Dino, our handsome Siberian Husky and a beloved member of our family.🐺 He was diagnosed with epilepsy and while we’re doing everything we can to keep his seizures under control and give him the happy, comfortable life he deserves, his ongoing care over time, and the increase of costs has become a financial challenge.





Managing his epilepsy requires regular veterinary visits and bloodwork to monitor his health and medications, along with monthly prescription costs to help control his seizures. These expenses are ongoing and, unfortunately, have gone up and they add up quickly.





We’re humbly asking for help with Dino’s medical care. Any donation, no matter how small, can help us cover his bloodwork, veterinary visits, and monthly medications.





Dino is so much more than this diagnosis. He’s our goofy, loving, and handsome boy. We want to do everything possible to keep him happy, safe, and by our side for many more years🖤





If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing Dino’s fundraiser can help make a huge difference🐾