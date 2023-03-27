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Dick and Jan ……..HAWAII Blessing

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byJan Lundy

Dick and Jan ……..HAWAII Blessing

Hi, Dick and Jan Lauletta have spent many decades training and supporting people in the Healing Rooms. The Lord put it on my heart to financially bless them. I spoke to Jan several months ago and she said they both turned 85 this year and want to be able to visit Hawaii while they are in good health and active and they are praying the funds would be available for a trip in October. They give to us so much time, love, prayers and touch 1,000 of lives that I felt led to see if anyone would be led to contribute to their Hawaii get away. If you feel led or able to contribute I know it would be a GIFT to BLESS them. I wanted to give them the money by September 10 which would allow them to book their trip. This is a SURPRISE and they know nothing about this. Please keep it a SECRET,

I WILL GIVE THEM THE MONEY FROM: THE HEALING ROOM FRIENDS. Thank you

Jan Lundy




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