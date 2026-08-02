Dialysis patient with no power. Please help Me

Shandrika and her daughter are facing a financial crisis after their power has been disconnected. Shandrika is disabled on dialysis She goes 3 times a week with serious health conditions. They were given 14 days to get the power on, or they will get evicted. They do not want to be kicked out. The funds will go towards paying the bill and getting it cut back on. Any funds will greatly be appreciated to help them.









🙏 🙏 🙏