Desperately seeking safety.

Hi first let me say thank you if you are reading this. Currently I have medical issues that came out of nowhere and they have completely wiped me out and changed everything in my life. I am 55 yrs old and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 CHF that is not under control. COPD, AFib, I also had complete valve replacement open heart surgery. As if that isn't enough most recently I have been diagnosed with Dyspnea aCondition that drops blood pressure and causes me to faint and fall. I am really hurting myself. My insurance only provides me with a walker and that does not stop me from falling and I fall hard. I need to be safe and would like to have a scooter like a hover round wheelchair that would help me to at least get out of the bed. I'm scared to move around because I don't know when my blood pressure is going to drop. My finances keep me from affording this. Any help would be very appreciated. Thank you for your time. God Bless You 💖