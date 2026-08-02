Dental Issues Causing Health Challenges,

I am in immediate need of beginning a journey that will take a few months to repair the damage to my teeth that have caused infections and problems with my jaw. The current situation is continuous pain not only in teeth but pain in my jaw, headaches, and limited ability to eat. I do have insurance and the amount I am asking for is the estimated amount for 3 dental professionals including surgery that I will need to pay.

My journey needs to begin with the surgery removal of a few teeth in order to prevent the infections from becoming more serious. I have an appointment for this next week, yet I do not have the money needed to pay my portion upfront. I have had to move the surgery date already due to family needs, I am hoping to not have to reschedule too much further as this is definitely causing health challenges effecting my daily life needs. The rest of the journey cannot begin without the surgery, and over all will take 3-4 months. I am beyond ready to get this taken care of and be pain free and healthier.

Bless you for any contribution you are able to share! If more details of my situation are needed, I'll share but for now, it's painful to even talk about it all.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Martha