Dental help

I have really let my teeth go over the years and know there breaking like crazy and making it heard for me to eat or drink like I should. I am currently the only one able to work due to my husbands own health issues so all my money is going to keep a roof over are heads till he can either get SSI or able to go back to work so it is heard for me to take care of my own needs. I don't like asking for help but this is a major issue I can not let go any more I am very grateful for any little bit of help I can get to get my teeth fix