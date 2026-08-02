Defense Eric Alcantara

I am Eric and I lost my bestest friend Nolan Wells. On Independence Day Weekend of 2026, lives were changed forever when a group of friends lost their best friend, Nolan Wells. No family should have to endure the pain of losing a son, and no friend should have to grieve the loss of a brother.





But instead of being allowed to mourn, what followed was an unprecedented online campaign of accusations, harassment, threats, and defamation.





Since Nolan's death, Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, Morgan Seymour, and many others have been inundated with death threats, threats of violence, and defamation. They have been falsely and wrongly blamed by individuals online and in the media of either directly or indirectly having a hand in Nolan's death.





Most of them could not even attend their own best friend's funeral.





Since the beginning of the investigation, these young men have cooperated with authorities and turned over all the information they had.





The funds will help cover legal defense and possible relocation costs as they navigate this difficult time. Your support would mean so much to them.