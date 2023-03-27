Defend Cleveland TN from data center

On September 1st, Wright Brothers Construction held a meeting about the proposed project, and many residents felt they weren’t given a fair chance to have their voices heard. For many of us, that felt like a slap in the face. This isn’t just about development. It’s about our water, environment, infrastructure, neighborhoods, and the kind of community we want Cleveland to be. We’re raising funds to hire an experienced attorney to represent the community’s interests and explore every lawful legal avenue available to challenge the proposed data center, including efforts to stop the project if there are legal grounds to do so. Funds raised will go towards attorney fees, legal research, case preparation, applicable court costs, and other reasonable expenses directly related to representing the community. Whether you’re concerned about the environmental impact, water resources, infrastructure, traffic, the enormous scale of the project, the lack of meaningful opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, or simply believe our community deserves a greater voice in decisions affecting its future, your contribution can help give Cleveland residents access to legal representation. You don’t have to agree on every issue to believe that the people who live here deserve to be heard. If you can donate, every contribution helps. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, neighbors, and other Cleveland residents can make a difference. We are asking our community to come together. Help us obtain the legal representation our community needs to understand our rights, challenge this project where appropriate, and protect Cleveland’s future. Donate if you can. Share if you can. Stand with your community.



