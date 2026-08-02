GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Deborah Ruiz: GSU DPT Study Abroad Trip to DR

Goal$1,300 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeborah Ruiz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deborah Ruiz

Deborah Ruiz: GSU DPT Study Abroad Trip to DR

Hi everyone,

As some of you may or may not know, I have less than one year left before attaining my doctorate in Physical Therapy at GSU. I have been given an amazing opportunity this fall to visit one of the islands of my ancestry and serve those in the Dominican Republic. I will be traveling alongside faculty and classmates October 2–9, 2026, for a study abroad clinical trip. 

We’ll be working alongside the Dominican Republic Ministry of Health. A lot of the people in these rural communities don’t have access to proper healthcare, meaning many live with everyday aches like chronic back, shoulder, and knee pain that makes it tough to support their families.

During our week there, we’ll be doing the following to help out:

  1. In-Home Visits: Doing hands-on PT evaluations and helping folks navigate mobility challenges right inside their homes.
  2. Health Education: Teaching folks proper body mechanics and exercises to help prevent future injuries and keep them moving.
  3. Community Projects: Pitching in with public health, clean water, and healthy household initiatives.
  4. Growing as a Clinician: Gaining incredible hands-on experience and learning how healthcare works in a developing country with the help of medical translators.

To make this trip happen, I'm trying to raise $1,300 to cover my airfare, housing, ground travel, and meals. Any help goes straight toward lowering my out-of-pocket costs and supporting these communities.

If you would like to help, I would be very grateful, as this opportunity allows me to further my patient care skills and clinical reasoning in a country where I could also practice communication with a language barrier. 

Thank you all so much for always supporting me and encouraging me on this journey. I can't wait to put my schooling into real-world practice and hopefully make a real difference!

With love and gratitude,

Deborah Marie Ruiz

GSU Doctor of Physical Therapy Student, Class of 2027

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve