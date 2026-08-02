Deborah Ruiz: GSU DPT Study Abroad Trip to DR

Hi everyone,

As some of you may or may not know, I have less than one year left before attaining my doctorate in Physical Therapy at GSU. I have been given an amazing opportunity this fall to visit one of the islands of my ancestry and serve those in the Dominican Republic. I will be traveling alongside faculty and classmates October 2–9, 2026, for a study abroad clinical trip.

We’ll be working alongside the Dominican Republic Ministry of Health. A lot of the people in these rural communities don’t have access to proper healthcare, meaning many live with everyday aches like chronic back, shoulder, and knee pain that makes it tough to support their families.

During our week there, we’ll be doing the following to help out:

In-Home Visits: Doing hands-on PT evaluations and helping folks navigate mobility challenges right inside their homes. Health Education: Teaching folks proper body mechanics and exercises to help prevent future injuries and keep them moving. Community Projects: Pitching in with public health, clean water, and healthy household initiatives. Growing as a Clinician: Gaining incredible hands-on experience and learning how healthcare works in a developing country with the help of medical translators.

To make this trip happen, I'm trying to raise $1,300 to cover my airfare, housing, ground travel, and meals. Any help goes straight toward lowering my out-of-pocket costs and supporting these communities.

If you would like to help, I would be very grateful, as this opportunity allows me to further my patient care skills and clinical reasoning in a country where I could also practice communication with a language barrier.

Thank you all so much for always supporting me and encouraging me on this journey. I can't wait to put my schooling into real-world practice and hopefully make a real difference!

With love and gratitude,

Deborah Marie Ruiz

GSU Doctor of Physical Therapy Student, Class of 2027