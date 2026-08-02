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Daily Gospel with Nicolae & Ala Patranjel.

Goal€1,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byCEF AMEC

Daily Gospel with Nicolae & Ala Patranjel.

God called us into ministry by taking 3 out of 5 children to Him in one day. He showed us how important it is for every child to hear the Gospel and be saved even from a young age.

Since 2001, when we joined CEF, God has opened many doors for us to share God's word with boys and girls daily, weekly or occasionally. We are deeply grateful to our Lord for the door he opened for us 9 years ago to teach the Word of God every day in a school in Rezina, our city. Beginning with the 1st of September, when the school starts, we will meet again with 8 different groups, from Monday to Friday, and we will learn from God's word with them. For many boys and girls, the "Religion class", as they call it, is their favourite subject in school.

These classes are appreciated not only by children but also by parents, teachers and others. This spring someone shared a Facebook post with us with the following words:


"I've heard about the Religion class in our city, and I decided to see for myself what it's about. I took a seat in the back of the class, and I told the couple that was teaching that I had permission from the principal to assist. Every boy and girl was fully involved during the class, and I was amassed how much they know about God and about what the Bible is teaching us. I believe that this kind of class should be in each school in my district" (Elena, education department of Rezina district).

Besides other direct ministries such as Good News Clubs, teens and youth clubs, and Sunday school, we are also involved in teaching others to teach children God's Word. In 2025, we taught 647 teachers and volunteers how to share the Gospel with preschools, children and teenagers. "I am amazed how easy is to explain doctrine to 4-5 years old children. Thank you for this wonderful course!" Maria told us after a training.


Christmas is another ministry with many open doors, not only in one school, but also in kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and any place where we can gather children. Last Christmas we met with 2862 children in 69 Christmas party Clubs. Praise the Lord for the freedom to share the Gospel in the Republic of Moldova.


You can be part of this wonderful ministry God is doing through us by:


Praying.

For every boy and girl hearing God's word to be saved.

For every teacher we meet to be encouraged and equipped.

For God's protection while we travel to meet the children.


Giving.

Every penny can help us to reach more boys and girls in Moldova. Every donation can bring a teenager closer to God. God will reward every generosity.


Sharing.

Share this project with your friends, with your family or even your church.


Volunteering

Take your friends or join a team visiting Moldova in 2027. Our summer ministry runs from the 1st of June to the 31st of August. Take this opportunity and share the Gospel with us!


Thank you for your support! With much love and appreciation, Nicolae & Ala Patranjel.

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