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Help a Small town mom start a business &Homeschool

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmyAnn Diamond

Help a Small town mom start a business &Homeschool

Hello, friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters. I’m a stay-at-home mom living in a small country town. My heart is set on raising and homeschooling my child, giving them the love, attention, and education I believe they deserve. But like many moms, I also want to contribute financially to our household while pursuing my passion for creating beautiful, handmade goods. For years, I’ve poured my heart into crocheting. I create everything from cuddly stuffed toys and cozy blankets to stylish hats, scarves, slippers, bags, and unique accessories. Each piece is made with care, creativity, and a lot of love. I’ve dreamed of turning this passion into a small business that not only supports my family but also brings joy to others through handmade treasures. Here’s the challenge: in our small town, opportunities are limited. There's not enough to make ends meet, and it would pull me away from my child and our homeschooling journey. Our home has no dedicated space for me to work, store supplies, or showcase my creations.

I want to start my own crochet and handmade goods business, but I need your help to get it off the ground. I’m raising funds to purchase a small shed to transform into a dedicated workspace—a cozy “crochet cottage” where I can create, organize, and grow my business. This would give me the space I need to work efficiently while still being at home for my child. I’ll also use part of the funds to purchase quality materials, a reliable sewing machine, and basic marketing tools (like a website or packaging) to share my creations with the world.

Starting this business isn’t just about making money—it’s about building a sustainable future for my family while doing what I love. It’s about teaching my child the value of hard work, creativity, and perseverance. It’s about staying true to my calling as a mom and a maker in a small town where opportunities are scarce. With your support, I can turn my skills into a thriving business that brings warmth and joy to others through handmade goods.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me closer to this dream. If you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, or on social media means the world. Your encouragement and prayers are just as valuable.

Your support isn’t just helping me—it’s helping me build something that can bless others, too. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting this dream. Together, we can create something beautiful—one stitch at a time.

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