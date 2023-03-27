Critical Help for Senior Citizen: Pneumonia, Heart

My Story





Hello, my name is Paula. I am a senior citizen who moved to Mexico seeking a peaceful retirement. Recently, my health took a terrifying turn.





I developed severe pneumonia, which heavily compromised my lungs and put an immense strain on my heart. My body essentially collapsed, and I was rushed to the hospital. Now, doctors are also concerned about emerging kidney problems.





The Urgent Need





I am currently hospitalized and facing a critical barrier: language. I am not fluent in Spanish, and the hospital requires me to have a professional, on-site translator for every medical consultation, diagnosis, and treatment plan.





This isn’t a luxury—it is a requirement for me to understand what is happening to my body and to give informed consent for the care I desperately need.





How Your Contribution Will Help





Every single donation will go directly toward:





1. Paying for a professional medical translator to be present for my appointments and hospital stays.

2. Covering essential medical costs not fully covered by my insurance (medications, tests, and specialist fees).





Even the smallest contribution makes a huge difference. It will help me understand my doctors, make informed decisions about my treatment, and give me a fighting chance to recover.





Thank You





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with your network. Your prayers, shares, and kindness mean the world to me during this frightening time.





With gratitude,

Paula