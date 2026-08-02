Copperhill Barkery: Homemade Dog Treats

I'm starting Copperhill Barkery, a homemade dog treat business. Two years ago I had a spinal fusion, and I need work I can fully control day-to-day to keep my pain level manageable. A traditional job isn't possible for me anymore.





Before my surgery, I spoiled my 8 dogs with expensive treats. When my income changed, I didn't want to deprive them, so I perfected my own recipe and started growing my own pumpkins for what I call pupkin bites. My dogs love them so much that when I run out and give them a regular dog biscuit, they spit it out.





To launch Copperhill Barkery, I need equipment and supplies: a computer and digital camera for content creation, a larger mixer and food processor, business licensing, marketing materials, dry storage for ingredients and finished treats, custom cookie cutters, packaging, and baking sheets.





I've always worked hard, and this business lets me do that on my own terms. Your support would mean so much as I get Copperhill Barkery off the ground.