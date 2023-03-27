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Continue the Tradition of VBHS Band Show Shirts

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCourtney Myers

Continue the Tradition of VBHS Band Show Shirts

The Vero Beach High School Band has a long tradition of creating a Show Shirt each marching season that represents the halftime show that year. These shirts are typically designed by parents or students, printed by a local business and then given as a gift to each band member as a reward for the hard work they dedicated towards learning their show over the summer and into the fall. Some years it is an easy task to provide each student with a shirt free of charge and some years the budget is tight. In 2026 we’re feeling the squeeze. It is my goal to help raise the money needed to give these kids the shirts that provide so many fruitful memories. As a VBHS Band Alumni Class of 96’, I look at the shirt I helped design with my fellow Flag Corp friends and it takes me back to laughs, fun times, a sense of pride, and knowing that we all came together to not only create a shirt, but we made it through another band camp, we worked hard to perfect our show and we performed that show for the best fan base around, Vero Beach, Home of the 12th Man! These kids put in the effort every day to continue the legacy of the VBHS Band program and I hope you and I can help carry on the tradition of the Show Shirt. Any donations would be greatly appreciated ❤️ Courtney Myers

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