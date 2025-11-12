Community Tutoring Service for Local Children

I want to start a tutoring service to help the children in my community with their studies. I've realized there's a lack of awareness and passion for them, and I want to create a place where they can feel safer to learn and to dream.





This fundraiser will help me set up and launch this tutoring service so that more children in my community have access to the support they need to succeed in their studies and build confidence in their abilities.





Your support would mean so much as I work to make this happen.