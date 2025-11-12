Community Support and Evangelism Project

I'm raising money for a personal income-generating project that will support my community and help address poverty. The funds will create a reliable source of income to support several important needs: buying bibles for evangelism and outreach, helping young people start sustainable projects, supporting orphans and widows, and helping reduce school dropouts by covering school fees.





This project is designed to serve multiple purposes in my community, spiritual support through evangelism, economic opportunity for youth, care for vulnerable people, and educational access for children. Your support will help make these goals possible.