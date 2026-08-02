Community Cleanup & Employment Initiative

Our community has spaces that need attention, abandoned storefronts, parking lots, parks, and encampment areas that have become eyesores. We're organizing a cleanup effort to restore pride in where we live, a good days work and we're doing it in a way that creates opportunity.and creates a safer environment for all ..





We're hiring people from our unhoused community as private contractors to work a couple hours a day alongside us.





To do this safely and effectively, we need hazmat training, pressure washers, equipment, protective gear, trash bags, and supplies. We're focusing on areas that can be handled with a small team and the right tools, not large machinery, at this time .





The initial target areas will be our local community here in STOCKTON and a few times a month. We shall dedicate time in our surrounding sister cities, and hopefully we can grow this movement and we can go outside of our area code and try to plant seeds in those communities..





we are going to need moderate equipment, such as brooms, mops, trash, cans, construction, cones, organization, business card, signs made pressure, washers, chemicals, and personal protective gear to start.. I will develop these relationships along with my partners with private business owners, the city of STOCKTON and the county and if we can allow city and county workers to focus on the bigger more problem areas, we can tackle these small to moderate ones that have become such a problem





This is about taking pride in our community again. Your support helps us clean up and show that we care about the spaces we share. Thank you for standing with us.