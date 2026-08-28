Community Cat Care and Spay/ Neuter Fund

Over the past two years, our community has seen a big increase in cat colonies. Some of these cats are feral, and some are just in need of care and love to find their forever home. Local shelters are overwhelmed, and we've reached a critical moment where individuals like myself are called to help.





I'm raising money to help. My goal is to support year-round food and care for the local cat colonies in my area, including spay and neuter appointments. This work is essential, by reducing the overall population of community and feral cats through spay/neuter, we can ease the burden on shelters and help stabilize these colonies. At the same time, we're working to socialize and adopt out any eligible community cats who can thrive in homes.





Your support would help us care for these cats and move this project forward. Thank you for standing with us.