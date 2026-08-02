The College of St. Joseph the Worker forms students into effective and committed members of their communities by teaching them the Catholic intellectual tradition while training them in skilled and dignified labor. We teach our students to think, but also to pray, to love, and to build.





Your support helps us continue this mission of educating the whole person without compromising formation in the faith for financial sustainability. Reject the dichotomy of the hands and the head: help us build the next generation of builders.