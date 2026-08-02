Circuit Riders CRX Mission trip

Hello my name is Sebastian and I am 22 years old, before Jesus I was stuck in sin, i was clinging onto Things that I thought would satisfy me but after years of looking for satisfaction in Porn and alcohol and approval, I got encountered by the only one that could satisfy my thirst at a discipleship School back in 2025, and ever since then The Lord has radically changed my life and satisfied me in a way nothing else could. This fall God has given me an opportunity to partner with Circuit Riders for a season to get equipped and sent on outreach to a part of the world to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and fulfill the Commission on my life which is to go make disciples of all the nations, and I would love if you guys would partner with me on this mission to help me preach the Gospel. If you feel led at all to support or just want to help with a one time donation or monthly support, this will be one of the pages. If you want to know more please dm me on Instagram and lets Chat or call.

This is the breakdown for how most of the finances will be:

Non-Refundable Deposit: $750

Training Phase Fee: $3,150

Outreach Fee: $3,000 minimum (costs vary by location)

Travel, Food, & Misc. for 4 Months: 6000



