Christian Cafe & Lounge in Dallas

I'm raising funds to build a new Christian Cafe & Lounge in the Dallas area. The vision is a welcoming space rooted in faith, where guests can enjoy breakfast while listening to Christian music, served by Christian staff with scriptures featured in the menu. We'll focus on healthy food, sourcing mostly organic products from local farmers.





As evening approaches, the cafe transforms into a lounge with dimmed lighting and smooth Christian lounge music, offering a tapas menu paired with non-alcoholic beverages. Throughout the day and night, it will be a space for work, reading, and prayer.





Thank you for standing with us.