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Help Us Give More Children What They Need to Stay

GoalR 50,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created bySimon Kanthalo

Help Us Give More Children What They Need to Stay

Help Us Give Children the Basic Things They Need to Learn


At EduRise Malawi, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to go to school, learn, and build a better future.


As part of our work, we support children and families who struggle to afford basic school requirements. We provide things such as school uniforms, shoes, exercise books, pens, school bags, and other essential learning materials to children who need them.


Through the work we have already been doing, we have seen how something as simple as a school uniform or a pair of shoes can make a real difference in a child's ability to attend school with confidence.


But we also know that there are many more children across Malawi who may be struggling to attend school because their families cannot afford these basic necessities.


This is where we need your help.


We are raising funds to expand our efforts and reach more children who need support. Your contribution will help us purchase and distribute school uniforms, shoes, stationery, exercise books and other educational essentials to children from families who need a helping hand.


Our vision is bigger than providing school supplies. We want to support education, empower young people, and develop projects that create meaningful opportunities for communities across Malawi.


Every contribution can make a difference. Your donation could help provide a child with the uniform they need to attend school, the shoes they need to get there, or the exercise books and pens they need to participate in class.


You don't have to give a large amount to make an impact. When many people come together, small contributions can become something powerful.


Join EduRise Malawi in giving more children the opportunity to stay in school, learn, grow, and build a better future.


Together, we can make education more accessible. Together, we can EduRise Malawi.

You can visit our website to see more information about us www.edurisemalawi.org

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