I'm raising funds to help Avery McCloskey travel to Rome with her school for a senior class trip in March 2027. This pilgrimage is a meaningful opportunity for her, and we're working to make it possible.





On October 3rd, Avery will be running a 5k as part of the fundraising effort, the "Chesterton Academy Run to Rome." Your support will help cover the costs of this trip and make this experience available to her.





Thank you for standing with Avery and helping make this pilgrimage a reality.