A college level math education for 15 USD per mo.!

Hi, my name is Rey B., a student from North Carolina. My latest startup, cheapmath.org , is gonna take off. With cheapmath.org, you will be able to take university-level math courses for as little as $15 per month, and the first course available will be Linear Algebra. I also plan to add Calculus, Differential Equations, Physics, and more as soon as the first courses are completed. Each course will have interactive lessons, and quizzes/tests which generate new math problems for you to complete, so you can achieve mastery of any mathematics learning path you choose to take. Don't settle with a B grade or incomplete knowledge; instead, realize your full potential.

Now you might ask yourself, "Why can't I just use your competitor's site for $49 per month?" That is outside of most people's budget, which could discourage them from learning math. Also, I wish to add more features to my site, including the ability to complete math courses sequentially or even out of order. A section regarding math history and the applications of math would also be helpful.

You might also ask, "Why can't I just use AI to learn mathematics instead?" Large language models (LLMs) like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT are currently insufficient for learning many advanced concepts. Those systems have a tendency to memorize solutions to solved problems, and they are problematic for copyright, mass-surveillance, and environmental reasons. An AI user is likely to become overly dependent on the answers the AI gives, rather than being able to solve math and engineering problems by oneself.

Another note: I completely ran out of money and can't find a job, so I do not have an estimated date by which the first course will be finished. Currently, the website is blank. However, if I am able to raise enough money to move out of my parents' house, and other people (such as university students) assist me, this effort will go much faster.

So, let's help everybody, including underprivileged Americans who can't afford a math education, become well rounded in mathematics. My email is reybranham1@gmail.com if you want to get in touch with me. Or, if you don't like Google because they are super evil (duh), waveproc@tutamail.com .