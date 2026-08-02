GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Carli’s Nursing School Tuition

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarlisha Webb

Carli’s Nursing School Tuition

Help Me Reach My Goal of Becoming BSN-RN🩷🩺

Hey y’all! ❤️

I honestly never thought I would be writing something like this, because I’m usually the person who figures it out, works harder, pick myself back up, and keep it moving. But right now, I’m asking for a little help as I continue one of the biggest goals I’ve ever had for myself—obtain my BSN.

I’ve been a nurse for years, and caring for people has always been something that is very close to my heart. I’ve worked in different areas of nursing, taken care of so many people, and continued to show up for others even when life was happening to me behind the scenes.

Now I’m ready to take that next step in getting my BSN. 🩺❤️

But honestly, this season has not been easy.

I’ve been dealing with some personal health challenges while also trying to work, take care of my family, handle my responsibilities, and continue pursuing my education. Some days I’m exhausted. Some days I question how I’m going to make everything work. And there have definitely been moments where I’ve wanted to say, “You know what? Maybe I’ll just stop.”

But then I remind myself why I started.

I want more for myself. I want to finish what I started. I want to put those 3 letters, BSN-RN, behind my name. I want to continue growing in my career and be able to provide an even better life for myself and my family.

So I’m swallowing my pride and asking for help.

I’m raising money to help with my nursing tuition, books, school fees, and other expenses that come along with going back to school. I am still working and doing everything I can on my own, but tuition is a lot, and trying to manage everything while dealing with health issues has made it harder than I expected.

If you know me, you know I don’t like asking people for anything. I’m usually the one trying to help somebody else! 😂 But this time, I’m allowing myself to be helped.

If you can donate, anything at all will truly help. Whether it’s $5, $10, $20, or whatever you’re comfortable giving, please know that I will appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.

And if you can’t donate, PLEASE don’t feel bad. Sharing my fundraiser, saying a prayer for me, sending some encouragement, or simply rooting for me means just as much.

I’m not asking anyone to carry me. I’m just asking for a little help while I continue carrying this dream.

I’ve come too far to give up now.

BSN… here I come! 🩺🎓❤️

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, prayed for me, checked on me, and believed in me—even when I didn’t always believe in myself.

I love y’all more than you know. ❤️

Help me finish this journey. Every little bit gets me one step closer.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve