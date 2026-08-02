Carli’s Nursing School Tuition

Help Me Reach My Goal of Becoming BSN-RN🩷🩺

Hey y’all! ❤️

I honestly never thought I would be writing something like this, because I’m usually the person who figures it out, works harder, pick myself back up, and keep it moving. But right now, I’m asking for a little help as I continue one of the biggest goals I’ve ever had for myself—obtain my BSN.

I’ve been a nurse for years, and caring for people has always been something that is very close to my heart. I’ve worked in different areas of nursing, taken care of so many people, and continued to show up for others even when life was happening to me behind the scenes.

Now I’m ready to take that next step in getting my BSN. 🩺❤️

But honestly, this season has not been easy.

I’ve been dealing with some personal health challenges while also trying to work, take care of my family, handle my responsibilities, and continue pursuing my education. Some days I’m exhausted. Some days I question how I’m going to make everything work. And there have definitely been moments where I’ve wanted to say, “You know what? Maybe I’ll just stop.”

But then I remind myself why I started.

I want more for myself. I want to finish what I started. I want to put those 3 letters, BSN-RN, behind my name. I want to continue growing in my career and be able to provide an even better life for myself and my family.

So I’m swallowing my pride and asking for help.

I’m raising money to help with my nursing tuition, books, school fees, and other expenses that come along with going back to school. I am still working and doing everything I can on my own, but tuition is a lot, and trying to manage everything while dealing with health issues has made it harder than I expected.

If you know me, you know I don’t like asking people for anything. I’m usually the one trying to help somebody else! 😂 But this time, I’m allowing myself to be helped.

If you can donate, anything at all will truly help. Whether it’s $5, $10, $20, or whatever you’re comfortable giving, please know that I will appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.

And if you can’t donate, PLEASE don’t feel bad. Sharing my fundraiser, saying a prayer for me, sending some encouragement, or simply rooting for me means just as much.

I’m not asking anyone to carry me. I’m just asking for a little help while I continue carrying this dream.

I’ve come too far to give up now.

BSN… here I come! 🩺🎓❤️

Thank you to everyone who has supported me, encouraged me, prayed for me, checked on me, and believed in me—even when I didn’t always believe in myself.

I love y’all more than you know. ❤️

Help me finish this journey. Every little bit gets me one step closer.



