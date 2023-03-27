Caregiver Injured By Reckless Driver Needs Help

Susan here. I'm raising money for my dear friend Teresa LaVerne Young.





Teresa is 65 years old, and after years of hardship, she's now facing the reality of becoming homeless. For four years, she was the primary caregiver for her mother, who had heart surgery and was later diagnosed with stage four blood cancer. When her mother passed away in 2013, Teresa was devastated, but she worked to rebuild her life. She went to night school to improve her computer skills and re-entered the workforce.





In 2019, everything changed in an instant. Without a car of her own, Teresa was on her way to the library to send out her resumes when a reckless driver texting struck her vehicle, totaling it and seriously injuring her. Since then, Teresa has been walking with a cane or walker and has been without a car. Finding work and maintaining her independence has become incredibly difficult.





The funds will help cover living expenses, housing, getting a car, and maintaining the car. Your support would mean so much to Teresa as she works to rebuild her life and regain her independence.