Car insurance dropped!

Urgent help needed please! I am disabled with no income and my husband is retired. We’re always barely scraping by, but we manage to get the important stuff paid. This past month, however, my husband’s payment to the car insurance company showed initially that the bank had put through the payment but then they decided on their own that they were going to revoke that payment without consulting with him. We were not aware of what exactly was going on for several days and the money was spent, thinking that payment had gone through like it always has. Needless to say, the insurance company was not pleased and dropped us. We can reinstate it with a payment of $490, but it’s still a week until he gets his social security and he has been unsuccessful in finding employment to supplement his income for several months now. Here’s the urgency: he was involved in a minor fender bender this evening so waiting until next week has become a non-option. Is there anyone out there able to help us out of this pickle so we can get our insurance back on track? We would be immensely grateful!