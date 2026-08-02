Building a Farm to Feed Our Community

What started with just two goats has grown into six, and I believe it can grow into something much bigger — a source of milk, income, and shared knowledge for my whole community here in Murang'a County, Kenya. Goats are simple to keep, and their milk and breeding potential can genuinely change a family's day-to-day life. My vision is to build this into a place where neighbors can learn how to keep and benefit from goats themselves, not just watch from the outside.

Right now the project has stalled. I'm building with clay bricks I make myself, and with the rains coming soon, unfinished work could be lost or delayed for months. I need help completing the goat pen and a small house for the farm's caretaker, plus a guard dog to help protect the goats while I'm out grazing them. Any support toward these — building materials, funds, or even a goat to add to the herd — would move this forward significantly.

If you'd like to be part of this, you're welcome to donate, partner with us, or even visit the farm. I'm also opening the gates to anyone with knowledge to share — animal husbandry, farming, or small business skills — who'd like to come teach the community here. Every goat, every shilling, and every skill shared brings us closer to a self-sustaining farm that lifts up more than just my own family. Thank you for considering it — and please feel free to share this with others who might want to help.