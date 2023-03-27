Blessings for Angels

Hi all!

My name is Lara. I created this page to ask for help for my best friend and sister and her mother.

Meghan has debilitating chronic health issues which has lead to problems being able to keep a normal nine to 5 as well as most remote jobs due to neurological issues triggered by prolonged screen time. Her wonderful mom is a talented master tailor and is the sole provider. However, the town they are currently living in is not very welcome to new comers and because of this funds are very low and her business is struggling. They struggle to pay regular bills, most nights do not have food on the table which makes Meg’s health worse as well as struggle to keep up with payments for Meghan’s meds which keep her alive and thriving.They also would like to move somewhere more affordable.

They are kind and humble people and would never ask for this kind of help. This money would go to all these things mentioned above.

Any and all help and prayers are appreciated.

God Bless

Lara