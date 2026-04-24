Black American Products & Services

“BAPS mission is to uplift and empower the native Black Americans (Freedmen) community by providing quality products and essential services that promote economic growth, self-sufficiency, and cultural pride.”

BAPS (Black American Products and Services) exists to empower young native Black American Freedmen entrepreneurs by creating a trusted marketplace that uplifts, connects, and circulates wealth within the community. We are committed to showcasing high-quality Black-owned beauty products and services while fostering economic growth, cultural pride, and long-term sustainability.

BAPS (Black American Products and Services) is committed to redefining commerce by centering Black excellence in beauty and service. Our mission is to cultivate a dynamic marketplace that bridges consumers with Black-owned businesses, drives economic empowerment, and preserves the cultural integrity and innovation of our community.



