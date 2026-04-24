Bike Trip to Document Litter Across America

I've trained hard for this, 45 to 50 miles almost every day, and I'm ready to ride from Tucson, Arizona to Marysville, Washington. But my bike won't work, and I need help getting a replacement so I can make this trip happen.





I complain about the litter in my area, and I realized it won't change if we don't change it. This bike trip is my way of doing something about it. I'll be documenting the litter along the way, seeing it firsthand, recording it, and bringing attention to what's happening across the country.





Your support will help me get the bike I need to start this journey. Thank you for standing with me on this.