Beth Roth BCEITF 2026 General Envelope Stuffing





The Bucks County Election Integrity Task Force (BCEITF) is seeking support for Project Restoring Confidence, a simple but powerful letter-writing effort to notify former Bucks County residents that their names remain on the county’s voter rolls and provides them with the official form needed to request removal.

This is the task force’s second such campaign. In 2024, our outreach successfully helped remove approximately 5,000 outdated names from the voter rolls—demonstrating that careful, respectful outreach can make a meaningful difference in keeping voter rolls accurate and trustworthy.

Today, thousands more letters remain to be sent. Your donation will directly help cover the practical costs of printing, envelopes, and postage so we can complete this important work.

Every contribution, large or small, brings us closer to cleaner voter rolls and greater public confidence in the integrity of our elections. Thank you for considering supporting Project Restoring Confidence and standing with us.

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