BEAR BASHA THE GOYIM FUND

My name is Bear Basha,

I've been making comedic videos and various different types of art my whole life. When I uploaded the goyim mog it was just that to me another piece of performance art. I did not expect everything that came after. While I knew it was a silent protest against the powers that be, I didn't realize how many people would actively support the message. What followed unfortunately, was all but glamour. I lost my job, I lost many friends, I was labeled a racist, I was sent death threats, and banned 4 different times across Instagram directly affecting my business. Now I'm being evicted from my place by what I can only describe as targeted harassment from my landlord over these videos. A lot of people have requested to donate to the cause that don't necessarily want to purchase my merchandise, which is why I'm starting this fund. The proceeds would not only go towards my living expenses, but also to continue make the best content for my fans. Thank you.