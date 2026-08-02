Back to School for My Sister

My little sister is starting 9th grade next month, and she needs proper clothes and supplies for school. Right now, my family is living in a shelter, and the state assistance we receive each month isn't enough to get her what she needs before school starts.





My mother and I want to make sure she has pants, shirts, shoes, a new backpack, and school supplies so she can start the year ready. With your help, we can get these things for her on time.





Thank you for standing with my sister and my family. Your support means so much to us.