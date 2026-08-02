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Baby Connor needs Justice

GoalR 100,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byChristenn Pauls

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christenn Pauls

Baby Connor needs Justice

Baby Connor Needs Justice



Hi, my name is Christenn, and I am fighting for justice for my precious one-year-old son, Connor.



I am not asking because anything can bring my baby back. I am asking because Connor’s life mattered, his story deserves to be heard, and the truth deserves its day in court.



What Happened


Connor was born with a condition that required a colostomy. After months of medical care, we finally reached the day we had prayed for: his colostomy reversal. We believed we were taking him to the hospital so he could begin a healthy, happy life.



Instead, I walked out of that hospital without my little boy.



I didn't just lose Connor—I watched him suffer severe trauma before he passed away. That moment shattered my life forever. On that day, I made Connor a promise: I would never stop fighting for him.



The Fight for Accountability & Where We Stand Now


For a long time, my attorney worked tirelessly on Connor's medical negligence case. Thousands of pages of medical records were gathered, evidence was compiled, and the legal process was underway.



Then, the unexpected happened: my attorney passed away before Connor's case could be completed.



Please know that all of this preparation is safe and waiting. We are not starting from scratch; the heavy groundwork has already been done. All the medical records and evidence are compiled and ready to be handed over to a new team.



To keep Connor's case alive, we face an immediate hurdle:



Appointing a new specialized medical negligence attorney to review the existing, compiled evidence.



Obtaining crucial independent expert medical reports required by the courts.



Our Immediate Goal: R100,000


We are not asking you to fund an entire multi-year court battle all at once. Our transparent, immediate objective is to raise R100,000 to cover the critical next phase:



Specialized Legal Retainer: Securing a new medical negligence attorney to formally take over the file and review the thousands of pages of compiled evidence.



Independent Expert Medical Reports: Funding the mandatory medical specialist opinions required by the courts to officially file and substantiate the negligence claim.



I will post regular updates here as we hit these milestones and take each step forward.



Why Your Support Matters


Because my immediate circle is financially strained and cannot carry this burden, I am turning to a wider community of compassionate people who believe in accountability.



This campaign isn't about revenge. It is about truth, systemic accountability, and giving Connor a voice. It is about making sure his story is heard and that his life is never forgotten.



If this journey helps prevent even one other family from experiencing the heartbreak mine has endured, every step forward will be worthwhile.



Whether you support this campaign by contributing R50, R100, R250 or simply sharing Connor’s story, you become part of the fight for justice and the promise I made to my little boy.



Thank you for taking the time to read Connor's story, for remembering my son, and for standing with me.



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