Awareness of bloodrelated autoimmune diseases

Hello Everyone,

I was diagnosed with ITP or Immuno thrombocytopenia autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

I didn't know I had this until sudden tests and after a lot of lab tests. People might be experiencing the same and don't know about it.

It has not yet confirmed if I do have lupus, but that's going to be the next step. I needed help not only in my medication but also to spread awareness to unpriveleged Filipino that cannot seek help.

As you know how hard heathcare system is here in The Philippines. And it's becoming a privileged. We are deprive for medical intervention.

Please help me help others.











