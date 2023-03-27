Awareness Campaign: Risks of Casual Encounters

I'm raising funds to create a social media campaign across multiple platforms using targeted ads and informational videos. The campaign will focus on raising awareness about the potential risks involved in casual encounters, including robbery, assault, exploitation, and the possibility of serious injury or death.





Through this fundraiser, I hope to reach people with honest information about these dangers and encourage safer choices. Your support will help us build and distribute content that can make a real difference in people's awareness and decision-making.





Thank you for standing with this important awareness work.