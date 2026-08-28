Supporting Linda & Donnie Sweet

Our dear friends, Linda and Donnie Sweet, faithful members of our church community, are in urgent need of our support. Many of you know Linda as a devoted attendee and a valued board member of our ministry—someone who consistently pours out her time, prayer, and love for others.

At the end of October, Linda was unexpectedly forced to resign from the position she has faithfully served in for over a decade. Her commitment to sharing the Gospel and praying for those in need ultimately led to this heartbreaking outcome.

In addition to this sudden loss of income, the Sweet family is facing significant medical challenges. Donnie has been battling ongoing heart issues for several years and recently had a pacemaker placed. Last week, while driving a friend to the hospital for surgery, Donnie collapsed in the passenger seat. Acting quickly, Linda contacted his doctor, ensured their friend arrived safely for the scheduled procedure, and rushed Donnie to receive the urgent medical care he needed.

After about a week in a local hospital, Donnie was transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he remains under close care. Doctors are evaluating the possibility of a heart transplant. We are believing in God for supernatural healing and praying that this will not be necessary.

Through all of this, Linda has remained a shining example of unwavering faith. She continues to intercede for her husband and trust God wholeheartedly. In every conversation, no matter how heavy the situation, she always declares with bold confidence: “God’s got this!!!”

How You Can Help

We are asking our community to come together around Linda, Donnie, and their family during this incredibly difficult time. There are two meaningful ways you can support them:

Financial Support – Donations will help ease the burden of medical expenses, travel costs to and from Boston, and the loss of income during this season.

Prayer – Please pray fervently for Donnie’s complete healing, for Linda’s strength and peace, and for God’s provision over every need they face.

Thank you for taking the time to read, pray, and give. Your love and support mean more than words can express.