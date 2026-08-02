Ashamed To Ask But Need To Regain Housing

I've been homeless for five years now. My family and I have gotten a chance to re enter housing again but we must pay the deposit in which is 600$ and the 1st month rent will be 600$ also. I along with my son is disabled and it is near impossible to out that kind of funds together quick enough to secure the place. If nothing else we need help with the deposit of 600$ and we will figure out how to get the first months rent. ITo all that helps is they will jave a part in helping my son and I to get stable and back on our feet.To all that have a heart and can help us to live normal again and get out of our car we would appreciate it. Thank you all God bless you all as well.