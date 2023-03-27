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Help Us Bring Italian Ice to Our Community

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$350 USD

Fundraiser created byAnthony Milleo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Antonio’s Philly-Style Italian Ices

Help Us Bring Italian Ice to Our Community

Help Us Bring Fresh Homemade Italian Ice to Our Community!

Hi everyone! When we first opened in 2023, we quickly discovered that our favorite frozen treat, iconic to our native Philadelphia, was equally treasured by our new neighbors in Arkansas. Unfortunately; however, we had to close our doors last year due to higher than anticipated overhead costs. Therefore, Antonio’s Philly-Style Italian Ices is excited to share our dream; re-launching our beloved family-owned concession trailer business, serving freshly scooped Italian Ice to our community!


— but we need a little help to get there…


Your generous contributions will go directly toward:

  1. A more budget-friendly concession trailer
  2. Outfitting our concession trailer with proper serving equipment
  3. Purchasing commercial signage to attract new customers
  4. Stocking our first season’s worth of delicious Italian Ices and supplies


Every dollar helps us get closer to bringing smiles and cool treats to parks, events, and neighborhoods across Arkansas.


So, if you love small businesses, tasty frozen desserts, and supporting local dreamers — we’d be so grateful for your support!


Donate, share, or stop by to try a free sample once we’re open — every bit helps!


No amount is too small! Although, as a token of our appreciation, we will offer the following to every person who donates at the following tiers!

  1. $25 = 3 free Italian Ices + Shout out on our Facebook page
  2. $50 = 10 free Italian Ices + Shout out on our Facebook page
  3. $100+ = 25 Italian Ices + Custom flavor vote + Shout out on our Facebook page & “Founding Members” section of our future website


Grazie Mille! Thank you for helping make this sweet vision come true!

— The Milleo Family  ?? ??



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