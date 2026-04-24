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Animal Rescuer Needs Help

Goal$2,100 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKrystyna Diamant

Animal Rescuer Needs Help

Hi My name is Krystyna. I am 66 and have been rescuing animals for many years.

I live in Phoenix, Az.

Phoenix and surrounding towns have a massive cat over population problem.

Some estimates, from Animal Control and other reputable groups, are as high as 50,000 homeless cats on the streets.

A lot are feral, but not all. There are also a lot of dumped pets. The pets don't know how to fend for themselves, or against wild cats. You see a lot of emaciated cats, which I call "concentration camp" cats, late at night. Some of them will even come up to you meowing, asking for food.

That kind of suffering really haunts me.

I have been involved now, with rescuing cats for the last few years. I do the trap, spay neuter. I also socialize kittens if I can trap them young. I try to get them into a rescue or adopted out (.I have had success with several kittens ending up adopted to good homes). Besides food, many cats need Veterinary care as well. They have all kinds of infections, injuries, dental issues, etc. living out on the streets.

The cat in the picture is a feral that I trapped recently. He had a torn up ear. I thought he had been in a fight but it turned out that he had a bad mite infection. He was clawing at his ear to get at the itch inside his ear. Without medication he would have developed a really bad infection that would never have gone away. He's fine now.


Right now, I have 7cats at home, 2 are mine 5 are fosters, 2 outdoor ferals and 3 more ferals at a business complex that I feed. The business complex cats were taken care of by a friend of mine for several years. She died of cancer 2 years ago. She had several tumors and was so sick, but somehow she managed to drag herself there to feed the cats. Later she was too sick to drive anymore but would have someone take her and sit in the car and watch. After she passed I didn't want to abandon them. So now I feed them. Every so often, I swear that I can feel her presence there.

(I know, I know, I'm a little crazy, Lol)

So that's my back story.

What I am asking for money for: Would be for 1 months rent and 2 months supply of cat food. (ideally)


I have 2 part time jobs and have been able to manage all the expenses.

However one of the jobs has cut my hours recently, due to their business slowing down.

. At the same time I was hit with a large car repair bill. I need a car to work so I had to bite the bullet and take the money that would cover rent. . It was wear and tear repair, new tires, fuel pump, a couple of other things. It's running fine now.

I am looking for another part time job in case I don't get the hours back that were cut.

. I don't have a husband or kids or any family to borrow money from, I am by myself.


The loss of work hours, plus the larger than expected car expense. leaves me with less money for cat food for all the cats and nothing towards the upcoming months rent.

It's been very stressful.

Anything anyone can donate would be so appreciated.

Thank you and God bless you.








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