Andrew Cook-Motorcyle Accident

Our dear friend and brother in Christ Andrew Cook was recently involved in a motorcycle accident. This accident left severe damage to his back and spine, with fears that he may not be able to walk again. If you are able, please bless this special family as they deal with this difficult trial.





This is not purely for medical expenses, but for possible adjustments to the house if Andrew is in a wheel chair, expenses for the family as they may need time off work, and lots of other things that arise during these times that extend past today into years from now. As well as Andrew not being able to work and will obviously no longer be making an income of his own for the next several months at least.





Of course prayers are appreciated and please lift those up without ceasing as Christ is here to hear our burdens, continually lift them up boldly at the throne of grace.



