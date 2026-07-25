Anderson's Journey to Ministry

Photos: Anderson Family, Anderson Community Group 2023, Multiplied Anderson Community Group 2024, Josh's Weekly Guys Group 2024-2026, Abby's Homeschool Mom's Group 2025-2026

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Dear Family & Friends,

We are reaching out to you to share a story of how God has been working in our lives and to invite you to partner with us in this next season of preparation for ministry. We are so excited for what is next as we head to Philadelphia, PA to attend Westminster Theological Seminary. Before we share how Josh was admitted into “Westminster’s most academically and relationally rigorous program” as a Pastoral Fellow, we would like to share with you about what God has been doing in our family.

My husband and I have always known God has called us to serve in ministry (even when we started dating in 2015)! With the help of our George Mason InterVarsity training, we find ourselves creating small groups wherever we go! Perhaps this is our gift; the question for Josh, however, has always been if this was a primary vocational calling, or if continuing to volunteer in the local church was our contribution to ministry. Over that past 11 years, we've consistently prayed for direction, wisdom, and clarity for attending seminary. And in the fall of 2025 through the encouragement of our pastors, Josh applied to Westminster Theological Seminary with the intent of starting a part time, online program while working full time and serving our local church.

In January 2026, we found out Josh was accepted into Westminster Theological Seminary as a part time online student. We had just gone through a devastating miscarriage and were feeling the weight of life so we decided, through counsel, to defer to start classes in the fall of 2026. We asked our church to consider providing financial assistance for the tuition and they happily told us they would help. We are so thankful to be a part of a church that has affirmed Josh’s leadership qualities and offered to help equip him through part time seminary. We still wondered how we would manage the rest of the finances, but we knew that if God planned this for us, that he would provide and give us wisdom. His acceptance and our church’s support was confirmation that we had made the right decision to start in the fall and remain plugged into our local church community while Josh maintained a full time federal contracting job

Within a couple weeks, in March 2026, Josh received news from his director that the contract had run out of funding; he would have less than a month to find another position. This sudden news forced us ask God what we should do next. We remembered this feeling all too well after our 6 month season of unemployment in 2024, but this time life suddenly felt open. Would God move us to a new area for a job? Would Josh need to transition into a whole different industry? Will he even be able to go to seminary? How will God provide? Everything felt open. Josh began to talk to his network and apply to full time jobs locally, remotely, and outside our area. We discussed everything without any clear direction, we prayed and prayed and shared with our people, inviting them into our needs. Perhaps this is God’s way of changing our hearts and priorities? Maybe He’s ordained this as a transition for our family to pursue a call to serve the Church? Then after an encouraging conversation with my sister, I asked Josh—what if…

What if we prioritize full time seminary over a full time job? Since life felt so open, we started to feel like this could be a real consideration. Then we sent in an inquiry to Westminster about the possibility of transferring his admission from an online part time to a residential full time student. They told Josh it was “highly unlikely” to transfer due to the nature and competitiveness of the program. Moreover, the request was too late, since applications were due in January; we took this as a clear no.

…

A week later Westminster called and told Josh that his transfer was accepted. Full time. In person. With a full ride scholarship . Beginning in July of 2026. We were floored. They went on to tell Josh this has never happened; the waitlist had over 50 people trying to transfer, just like us. Typically it doesn’t work out, but this time God made a way. They said Josh’s application blew through the admissions office with a weight only God could produce. Another staff member called Josh, personally, to reiterate that only God could’ve orchestrated this. He then prayed for Josh’s future ministry to be blessed. “You’ve been kissed by God,” he said. We felt it. This was the direction we’ve been seeking. We had a strange peace and joy at the idea of moving (which is not my usual response to big change). It is so clear that God wants us to go. We know that if God has planned it, then he will provide in all things, so we are trusting him.

Now we’re asking God to provide monthly financial support for our family as our sole provider begins full time seminary. With a full ride scholarship, seminary is covered and we have so much to be thankful for. Josh’s job ends in April and we have already begun the first steps to get our home ready to sell and relocate to Philadelphia by July. Our immediate need: monthly financial partners. As our income transitions to support raising, we are relying on God to raise up partners to cover our living expenses. Then, when Josh starts his classes at the end of July, his studies will become his full time priority.

Finally, we submit this to you:

Would you prayerfully consider financially supporting our family by contributing to our GiveSendGo monthly as we navigate these next five years of preparing for ministry?

We believe God is faithful to complete the work he started in our lives. We believe the time is now for seminary and we know we are called to invite others into this transition. We are asking for you and your family to consider giving regularly to our family as we head to full time seminary for the next five years. We also are asking you to be praying for us. For our marriage, for our children, and especially for Josh in his preparation to become a faithful pastor within the PCA. We see already how God has made a way for us and we hold onto his promises to sustain us.

"His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence."

2 Peter 1:3

We know through God’s power he has granted us everything we need. He is our provider and we are trusting in him who has called us to carry our family in this next phase of life. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with our ministry support team?

His Glory Alone,Abby and Josh Anderson

P.S. If you'd like to stay in touch with us during this five year journey, please subscribe to our Substack! Every month we will send you family updates and specific prayer requests directly to your email inbox!





** Updated Fundraising Goal: