Help Alyssa Answer the Call

She said YES. Now she needs your help getting there.

My name is Alyssa. I'm 22 years old, and I believe God is calling me to a life of serving others.

This August, I'm taking a big step of faith and attending Allison Park Leadership Academy (APLA) in Pittsburgh—a 9-month program designed to prepare young leaders through biblical teaching, hands-on ministry, spiritual growth, and leadership development.

I don't know exactly where God will lead me after APLA.

But I know I want to be ready when He calls.

I've always loved helping others through education, art, sustainability, and compassion, and I believe God can use those passions to make a difference in people's lives.

My goal: $4,600

Would you help me get there?

Your gift isn't just helping pay for school. It's helping me take a step toward the life I believe God is calling me to.

Whether you give $10, $50, $100—or simply share this page and pray for me—you are part of the story.

Thank you for helping me say YES.

God bless,

Alyssa